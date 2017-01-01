JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump’s plans for “extreme vetting” of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.
Muslim-majority Indonesia deeply regrets U.S. immigrant vetting plans
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump’s plans for “extreme vetting” of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.