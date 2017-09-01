NAYPYITAW (Reuters) – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned on Tuesday any human rights violations in troubled Rakhine State and said anyone responsible would face the law, and that she felt deeply for the suffering of everyone caught up in the conflict there.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
NAYPYITAW (Reuters) – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned on Tuesday any human rights violations in troubled Rakhine State and said anyone responsible would face the law, and that she felt deeply for the suffering of everyone caught up in the conflict there.