YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar’s national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, facing outrage over ethnic violence that has forced about 370,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, will not attend the upcoming U.N. General Assembly because of the crisis, her office said on Wednesday.
Sep
13
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to skip U.N. assembly to deal with Rohingya crisis
