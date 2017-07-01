Netanyahu’s lawyer being held in submarine corruption deal inquiry

Israeli police identify David Shimron, a cousin of the prime minister, after he was arrested with shipyard agent Mickey Ganor

Israeli police investigating allegations of corruption in a $2bn deal with Germany to buy submarines and naval patrol craft have arrested the prime minister’s personal lawyer as well as several other of his associates.

David Shimron, Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer and cousin, was identified by police after being arrested with Mickey Ganor, who acted as an agent for the German ThyssenKrupp shipyard in the deal.

