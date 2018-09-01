North Korea’s foreign minister told the United Nations on Saturday continued sanctions were deepening its mistrust in the United States and there was no way the country would give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally under such circumstances.
North Korea says ‘no way’ will disarm unilaterally without trust
