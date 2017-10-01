SEOUL/PANMUNJOM, South Korea (Reuters) – North Korea said it will release a South Korean fishing boat on Friday after it was found illegally in North Korean waters, state media reported, as the U.S. defense secretary visited the heavily militarized border dividing the Korean peninsula.
North Korea says to release South Korean fishing boat; Mattis visits DMZ
