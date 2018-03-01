SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is likely due to caution over organizing its stance regarding the meetings, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said on Monday.
Mar
12
North Korea seen ‘cautious’ in announcing stance over upcoming summits: Seoul
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is likely due to caution over organizing its stance regarding the meetings, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said on Monday.