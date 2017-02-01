SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.
North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
