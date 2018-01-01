SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean music and arts officials arrived in South Korea on Sunday, the first of a series of visits to prepare for the North’s last-minute participation in next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
North Korean delegation arrives in South Korea for Olympics prep
