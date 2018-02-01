SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s 28-year-old sister will make her debut on the world stage when she visits South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.
North Korean leader's sister to visit South Korea for winter Olympics
