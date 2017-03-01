BEIJING (Reuters) – Ri Jong Chol, a suspect in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader, said in Beijing that he was a victim of a conspiracy by Malaysian authorities attempting to damage the honor of North Korea.
North Korean murder suspect says Malaysia in conspiracy to damage Pyongyang’s honor
