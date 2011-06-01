NSW Labor conference backs recognition of Palestine and two-state solution

Delegates urge next federal Labor government to recognise the state in move likely to influence the outcome at the party’s national conference

The New South Wales Labor conference has urged the next federal Labor government to recognise Palestine in a development likely to flow through to the party’s national conference next July.

The motion carried by delegates in Sydney on Sunday night affirmed the two-state solution, and it recognised Israel and Palestine’s right to exist “within secure and recognised borders” before urging the next Labor government to recognise Palestine.

