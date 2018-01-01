Kick me out of California because it's about to get awkward in here. The beloved and simplistic California burger chain that draws long lines for its cheaply priced and Instagramable food has added a new menu item, which is big news for anyone who's willing to wait in line for soggy, cold, unsalted fries covered in dressing that tastes an awful lot like Thousand Island. SEE ALSO: Down-N-Out is an Australian tribute to the classic In-N-Out burger According to the

Sacramento Bee, which confirmed the new menu item with the company, In-N-Out hasn't added a new menu item in over a decade, but don't get too excited, because the burger chain's new menu item will leave you riddled with disappointment and longing for Shake Shack. Hot chocolate. In-n-Out’s Hot Cocoa is the bomb pic.twitter.com/Yhu4KCBFdK — SadMeowchine 【=◈︿◈=】 (@MandieKayy12) December 21, 2017 Yes, the burger chain, which has a stripped down menu of burgers, fries, shakes, and soft drinks decided to ignore the obvious choices, such as onion rings, chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, a fried chicken sandwich, or a real grilled cheese for hot chocolate served year round. Don't tell me In-N-Out has a grilled cheese. That thing they offer is NOT grilled cheese. The cocoa is available in all 328 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Oregon in a small 8-ounce serving for $1.60 or a large 16-ounce cup for $2.45, and comes with a side of marshmallows. According to the

Orange County Register

, hot chocolate was previously sold at the restaurant chain in the 1950s. The cocoa powder is made by the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. As the

Bee speculated, the hot chocolate may be a sign that the chain plans to expand to cooler states, and it has already announced plans to open 50 new locations in Colorado. Look, I'm sure the hot chocolate is tasty but it's not exactly the most exciting or fitting menu item for a burger chain that operates mostly in warm states.




