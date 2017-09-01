LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistanis began casting votes on Sunday for the parliamentary seat vacated by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a by-election seen as a test of support for the Sharif dynasty ahead of the 2018 general election.
Sep
17
Pakistanis vote in by-election seen as test of support for ousted PM Sharif
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistanis began casting votes on Sunday for the parliamentary seat vacated by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a by-election seen as a test of support for the Sharif dynasty ahead of the 2018 general election.