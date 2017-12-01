Pentagon signals open-ended troop commitment in Syria

The US military plans on staying in Syria as long as necessary to ensure the Islamic State group does not return, a Pentagon official told AFP on Tuesday, as the fight against the jihadists winds down. “We are going to maintain our commitment on the ground as long as we need to — to support our partners and prevent the return of terrorist groups,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said. The United States currently has approximately 2,000 troops on the ground in Syria, where they have been helping train and advise Kurdish and Arab partner forces in the fight against IS.



