Philippine army captures key pro-IS base in besieged city

The Philippine military said Sunday it had captured the command centre of Islamic State group supporters who have besieged a southern city for nearly four months. Security forces have engaged in ferocious street to street combat and launched airstrikes in their efforts to expel the fighters from the city of Marawi, in a conflict that has raised fears that IS is looking to establish a Southeast Asian base in the Philippines. The military said it had captured the militants’ control centre in a deadly battle that began Saturday in a mosque and another building.



