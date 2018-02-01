Philippine senate probes frigate deal; Duterte aide denies meddling

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine senators began a public inquiry on Monday into the $300 million purchase of two navy frigates, to determine whether President Rodrigo Duterte’s closest aide had interfered in the procurement process.
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine senators began a public inquiry on Monday into the $300 million purchase of two navy frigates, to determine whether President Rodrigo Duterte’s closest aide had interfered in the procurement process.