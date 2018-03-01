MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will withdraw his country’s ratification of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Rome Statute, due to what he said were attacks by United Nations officials and violations of due process by the ICC, according to a draft statement.
Philippines Duterte to issue notice of withdrawal from ICC
