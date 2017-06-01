MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is alive and well and experiencing no health problems, the government said on Tuesday, amid concerns about his disappearance from the public eye for unusually long periods this month.
Jun
26
Philippines says Duterte ‘alive and well’, amid health rumors
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is alive and well and experiencing no health problems, the government said on Tuesday, amid concerns about his disappearance from the public eye for unusually long periods this month.