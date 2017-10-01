MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine troops killed two top commanders of a militant alliance in an operation in southern Marawi City on Monday, authorities said, a big boost to a military battling the spread of Islamic State’s radical ideology.
Oct
16
Philippines says two leaders of pro-Islamic State alliance killed
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine troops killed two top commanders of a militant alliance in an operation in southern Marawi City on Monday, authorities said, a big boost to a military battling the spread of Islamic State’s radical ideology.