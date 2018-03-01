MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine foreign minister hit back on Saturday at the United Nations’ human rights chief for issuing “irresponsible and disrespectful” comments about President Rodrigo Duterte, warning that such remarks could set a dangerous precedent.
Philippines slams U.N. rights chief for ‘disrespectful’ remarks about Duterte
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine foreign minister hit back on Saturday at the United Nations’ human rights chief for issuing “irresponsible and disrespectful” comments about President Rodrigo Duterte, warning that such remarks could set a dangerous precedent.