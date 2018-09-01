A strong typhoon tore through the northern tip of the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and power outages over a vast area of the country, along with fears of landslides and flooding.
Sep
15
Philippines warns of hazards ahead after powerful typhoon exits
A strong typhoon tore through the northern tip of the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and power outages over a vast area of the country, along with fears of landslides and flooding.