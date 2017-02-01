PARIS (Reuters) – Far-right leader Marine Le Pen looks set to win the first round of France’s presidential election in April, according to a new survey issued on Thursday, with other polls indicating she will lose the runoff to centrist Emmanuel Macron.
Polls show French far-right Le Pen winning election first round, but losing knockout
