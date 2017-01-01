Pound hits five-week high as Trump fears weaken dollar – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, as Donald Trump’s protectionist approach alarms the markets.

Pound hits $1.245 in early trading

Gold rises to two-month high

8.32am GMT

The dollar is down 0.5% against other currencies this morning.

RBC Capital Markets blame:

…the lack of economic policy detail in President Trump’s inauguration speech coupled with concerns over his potential protectionist stance.

8.27am GMT

8.20am GMT

Donald Trump’s protectionist rhetoric is driving down the US dollar this morning.

The greenback is in retreat against most major currencies, sending the British pound up 0.75 of a cent to $1.245. That’s its highest level since 19 December.

US Dollar lower as gold, yen and UST 10yr futures rise in tandem. Looks like risk aversion to open the trading week.

After the “joyless rant” of Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday (to paraphrase Simon Schama, writing in the FT at the weekend), the world is watching to see what will be included in the rush of executive orders that are forecast to come in the coming days.

This will hopefully give us an idea if Trump has a coherent set of views that could be considered a plausible economic policy.

8.08am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

With the lack of a clear policy direction from Trump, the market movement is a sign that risk aversion is back on the table, OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

The market could witness volatility into the first 100 days of the Trump administration, he added.

Good morning from Berlin. Asia stock markets start mixed to the week as Trump’s America First speech weighing. Dollar drops while Gold rises pic.twitter.com/cp7LiweWQ4

