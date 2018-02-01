Pound strengthens ahead of UK retail sales figures – business live

January high street performance expected to pick up after disappointing December

Markets are holding on to their gains ahead of the UK retail sales figures. Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor, said:

Where Wall Street goes, other markets follow, and this bounce back from last week’s lows is no different. Traders are quickly getting used to higher bond yields, higher inflation and another round of hikes in global interest rates that will follow, so much so that US stocks are recovering twice as fast as in London. Markets will remain volatile, for sure, but we’ve just found out that big investors can’t stay out of this market for long, and demand for equities typically picks up in the weeks before tax year-end.

With Wall Street and Asian markets continuing their recovery after the early February slump, European share prices are off to a good start in early trading.

The FTSE 100 is 44 points or 0.6% better , while Germany’s Dax is up 0.49% and France’s Cac has climbed 0.55%.

Balfour Beatty is trying to shake off the cloud of Carillion, the collapsed UK contractor, and today it has announced a joint venture contract win in the US.

It has been awarded a $1.95bn (£1.4bn) deal to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the ‘Automated People Mover’ at Los Angeles International Airport. Balfour’s share amounts to around £420m.

Good news for Balfour Beatty with a major contract award that should help the stock shrug off the cloud of the Carillion mess that has left the shares down more than 10% in the last month…

Despite some setbacks in the share price following the collapse of Carillion, this is yet another sign of the solid progress being made under Leo Quinn and the Build to Last strategy. It’s the first major public-private partnership contract win in the US civil infrastructure market – one that could grow significantly in the coming years, particularly if we consider the shape of proposed infrastructure plans. The hope is that Donald Trump’s infrastructure spending plan will produce more such contracts for Balfour. Existing heavy US exposure means it is well placed to benefit, although it remains unclear exactly what the spending plan will eventually look like.

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Stock markets continue to recover some of the ground lost during the early February rout, despite further signs yesterday of rising inflation, one of the key factors behind the slump. The concerns about price increases led to a jump in bond yields, and there seems little sign of that ending. So, as Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, put it:

The fact that stock markets appear to have recovered their equilibrium when rates are now higher than when markets first sold off, does make you question why the sell-off happened in the first place.

The UK had a pretty rotten month in December, with a slump of 1.5%, though that was largely as a result of bumper November number of 1.1% which had been boosted by Black Friday sales spending.

Recent retail sales numbers from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG earlier this month appeared to show that while some retailers were struggling we did see a pickup in January, as consumers started to re-open their wallets after a slow December. The recent cold weather in January may well have also prompted an increase in demand for coats and gloves, with an expectation that we could see a rise of 0.6%.

The pound wasted little time capitalising on the weaker dollar and continued to charge higher passing $1.41 overnight. Investors will now turn their attention towards UK retail sales due this morning at 09:30 GMT. Analysts are expecting retail sales to have increased 2.4% year on year in January, up from 1.3% in December. Given the hawkish tone from the Bank of England earlier this month, in addition to the higher than forecast CPI data, a higher reading in retail sales could see the pound target its previous high of $1.4375.

