BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyzstan began voting on Sunday in a presidential election with no candidate expected to win outright and observers predicting a close runoff between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader.
Oct
15
Pro-Russia candidates set pace as Kyrgyzstan chooses new president
BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyzstan began voting on Sunday in a presidential election with no candidate expected to win outright and observers predicting a close runoff between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader.