MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has personally overseen the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a training exercise for Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Oct
27
Putin, as part of test, oversees launch of four nuclear-capable missiles: Ifax
