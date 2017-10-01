DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar’s ruler said he is ready for U.S.-hosted direct talks aimed at solving the worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf in years but has yet to hear a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to the four Arab states boycotting Doha.
Qatar emir says open to Trump-hosted talks over Gulf crisis: CBS
