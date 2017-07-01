Radiohead’s Thom Yorke responds as Ken Loach criticises Israel gig

Radiohead frontman argues ‘we don’t endorse Netanyahu any more than Trump, but we still play in America’, after film director encourages them to support cultural boycott of Israel

Radiohead’s lead singer Thom Yorke has responded to criticism by film director Ken Loach over the band’s upcoming performance in Tel Aviv.

Loach wrote in a comment piece in the Independent: “[Radiohead’s] stubborn refusal to engage with the many critics of their ill-advised concert in Tel Aviv suggests to me that they only want to hear one side – the one that supports apartheid… Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or with the oppressor.”

pic.twitter.com/GV95qCcYoI

Related: Radiohead are wrong to play in Israel. Here’s why | Dave Randall

Continue reading…