RBS back in profit for first time in 10 years – business live

Royal Bank of Scotland is back in the black, but litigation problems remainPerismmon bosses cut share awards after controversyBritish Airways owner IAG shares fall but Pearson gains ground

8.30am GMT

Housebuilder Persimmon has been in the middle of a row over excessive executive pay – not least over a £110m bonus awarded to chief executive Jeff Fairburn.

Fairburn recently said he would give some of the money to charity, although he would not spell out how much.

8.18am GMT

Predictions of opening gains for European shares have not exactly panned out.

France’s Cac is up 0.23%, Germany’s Dax is up 0.25% but Spain’s Ibex is down 0.06%.

8.09am GMT

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, also points to the US Department of Justice investigation. He said:

Not quite ten in a row – after nine years and £50bn in losses since the financial crisis, RBS is back in the black – for the moment at least.

A return to profit for RBS but the underlying strength of the business remains a bit of a doubt and with major legacy issues still unresolved it’s hard to get a firm read on where profits will be in the medium term…

8.02am GMT

RBS is back in profit partly because it has not yet taken a provision for US mortgage mis-selling, says Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital:

RBS has reported full year results to 31st December 2017 which show adjusted profitability slightly below our own and consensus forecasts, but with a much stronger than consensus expected year end core tier 1 ratio (albeit slightly below our own forecasts). In addition the group reported its first statutory attributable profit in a decade, albeit this was largely thanks to the fact that a settlement with the US DoJ (Department of Justice) regarding historical US RMBS (Residential Mortgage Backed Securities) mis-selling has yet to be reached. The outlook statement notes the group has made a positive start to 2018F, but warns that the pace of investment in the business needs to be increased to support its transformation, resulting in a slower pace of operating cost reduction in 2018F and significant incremental restructuring charges versus previous guidance. Overall, we expect the shares to respond negatively to this news.

7.56am GMT

Here’s more from the bank on GRG:

The bank has received significant media attention for its treatment of some small business customers between 2008 and 2013. To those customers who did not receive the experience they should have done while in GRG we have apologised. We accept that we got a lot wrong in how we treated customers in GRG during the crisis. However, these were complex and subjective cases with each case having unique facts about what was the right thing to do. The bank welcomes the FCA’s confirmation that the most serious allegations made against the bank have not been upheld and that the steps the bank announced in November 2016 to put things right for customers are appropriate.

We have made significant progress in improving our culture since then.

7.33am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

It may be a Friday but the corporate world is having a final splurge of results before the weekend.

This is a symbolic moment for this bank and a clear indication of the progress we continue to make in putting the past behind us, while at the same time investing to build a bank which delivers for both customers and shareholders.

RBS 2017 results have now been released. Read the details here: https://t.co/LMDVfEIAXW pic.twitter.com/ThJCFpSAgq

European Opening Calls:#FTSE 7258 +0.07%#DAX 12523 +0.49%#CAC 5334 +0.47%#MIB 22523 +0.26%#IBEX 9916 +0.40%

That we haven’t seen any sort of follow through from last week’s gains should be a bit of a worry and probably speaks to a wider concern that the current down move in stocks may not be quite over.

Investors appear to be wrestling on the horns of a dilemma in the wake of this weeks Fed minutes which suggested that the prospect of four Fed rate rises this year might not be outside the realms of possibility, despite FOMC member and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard’s warnings about being too aggressive on the hiking cycle yesterday.

Continue reading…