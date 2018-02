Boss of taxpayer-owned bank hails profit as ‘symbolic moment’ despite looming litigation

Royal Bank of Scotland has posted its first annual profit in a decade following its “spectacular fall from grace” that involved a taxpayer bailout and a series of scandals.

The bank, which is still 71%-owned by the government, made a profit of £752m in 2017, following a £7bn loss in 2016.

