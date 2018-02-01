MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that reports that hundreds of Russian mercenaries had been killed in Syria recently were an attempt to exploit the war there, the RIA news agency reported.
Reports of hundreds of Russians killed in Syria attempt to exploit war : RIA cites Lavrov
