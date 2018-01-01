BEIJING/SEOUL (Reuters) – Rescue crews scrambled to bring a blaze on an Iranian oil tanker off China’s east coast under control on Monday as fire raged for a second day following a collision with a grain ship, while the U.S. Navy joined the search for 32 missing crew.
Jan
08
Rescue crews struggle to tame China oil tanker fire; crew still missing
