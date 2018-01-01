DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates [EMIRA.UL] and Etihad Airways signed a security pact on Monday to share information and intelligence, the first agreement between the two rival airlines based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Jan
08
Rival airlines Emirates, Etihad step closer with security pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates [EMIRA.UL] and Etihad Airways signed a security pact on Monday to share information and intelligence, the first agreement between the two rival airlines based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).