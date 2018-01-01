SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) – A Syrian peace conference in Russia got off to a rocky start on Tuesday after some delegates opposed to President Bashar al-Assad refused to leave the airport on arrival, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian state’s flag and emblem.
Jan
30
Rocky start for Syria talks in Russia as some delegates refuse to leave airport
SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) – A Syrian peace conference in Russia got off to a rocky start on Tuesday after some delegates opposed to President Bashar al-Assad refused to leave the airport on arrival, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian state’s flag and emblem.