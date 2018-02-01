Russia hits out at ‘bellicose’ US after Trump nuclear review calls for more aggressive approach against Moscow

Russia has hit back at the “bellicose” nature of the Trump administration’s proposed new nuclear policy – which advocates a more aggressive approach towards Moscow. The US Department of Defence’s latest Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) argues that Washington must create a more effective nuclear deterrent, with Russia and other nations holding the “misconception” that the US would not use its large-scale strategic nuclear weapons in response to nuclear aggression from other countries. “Our strategy will ensure Russia understands that any use of nuclear weapons, however limited, is unacceptable,” the NPR said.



