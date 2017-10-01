MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia hopes that Turkey can stabilize the situation in Syria’s Idlib Province where Moscow believes there is a high threat of attacks by militants, a senior Russian diplomat said on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.
Russia hopes Turkey can stabilize situation in Syria’s Idlib: RIA
