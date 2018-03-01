MOSCOW (Reuters) – Over 300 people have left Syria’s eastern Ghouta district since a humanitarian corridor opened there, RIA news agency cited a representative for Russia’s ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria as saying on Wednesday.
Russia says over 300 people have left Syria’s eastern Ghouta: RIA
