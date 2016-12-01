SOKE, Turkey (Reuters) – Those in the small Turkish town of Soke who knew Mevlut Altintas, the smartly dressed, clean-shaven young man who shot dead Russia’s ambassador this week, recall a lonely taciturn boy twice rejected by university before leaving home and joining the police.
Dec
23
Russian envoy’s killer remembered as lonely boy, not angry jihadist
SOKE, Turkey (Reuters) – Those in the small Turkish town of Soke who knew Mevlut Altintas, the smartly dressed, clean-shaven young man who shot dead Russia’s ambassador this week, recall a lonely taciturn boy twice rejected by university before leaving home and joining the police.