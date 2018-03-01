MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian military said a five-hour truce had begun in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Friday, the fourth such truce in as many days, the Interfax news agency quoted an official at Russia’s ceasefire monitoring center in Syria as saying.
Mar
02
Russian military says new five-hour truce starts in Syria’s Ghouta: Ifax
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian military said a five-hour truce had begun in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Friday, the fourth such truce in as many days, the Interfax news agency quoted an official at Russia’s ceasefire monitoring center in Syria as saying.