Jan
21
Russia’s Lavrov, U.S.’ Tillerson discuss north Syria situation
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the Syrian conflict in a telephone call, in particular ways to bring stability to the country’s north, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.