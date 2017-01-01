MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
Jan
21
Russia’s Putin ready to meet Trump, preparations may take months: TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.