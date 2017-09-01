Sara Netanyahu told she faces potential criminal charges

Attorney general considering prosecuting Israeli prime minister’s wife for allegedly using state money on private expenses

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel’s prime minister, has been formally notified that she is facing potential criminal charges for allegedly diverting tens of thousands of dollars of state money to use for private expenses.

The attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, was considering prosecuting Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife for offences that include fraudulently procuring items, fraud and breach of trust, according to a justice ministry statement.

