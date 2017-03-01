EDINBURGH (Reuters) – Scotland could hold an independence referendum in autumn 2018, just months before the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, the BBC reported.
Scotland could hold independence vote in ‘autumn 2018′: Sturgeon
