Feb
12
Seven killed in militant battle in India’s Kashmir
SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Four militants and two Indian soldiers were among seven people killed in a gun battle in Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest sign of increasing tension in the Himalayan region disputed by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.