Six dead as Israeli-Palestinian tensions boil over

Three Israelis stabbed to death in West Bank settlement after three Palestinians killed as row over highly sensitive holy site erupts

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions over a highly sensitive holy site have turned into violence that killed six people: three Palestinians in street clashes in Jerusalem and three Israelis in a stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement.

A Palestinian entered a home in the Israeli settlement of Halamish in the West Bank after nightfall and stabbed three Israelis to death, the head of Israel’s rescue service said.

Continue reading…