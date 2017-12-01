LONDON (Reuters) – Survivors of a fire that killed 71 people six months ago in the Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London will join firefighters and members of the royal family at a national memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday.
Dec
14
Six months on, London holds memorial for Grenfell fire victims
LONDON (Reuters) – Survivors of a fire that killed 71 people six months ago in the Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London will join firefighters and members of the royal family at a national memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday.