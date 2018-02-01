South Africa's ANC gives Zuma 48 hours to quit, state broadcaster says

«

South Africa's ANC gives Zuma 48 hours to quit, state broadcaster saysBy Alexander Winning and James Macharia PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) gave President Jacob Zuma 48 hours to resign as head of state on Monday after an eight-hour meeting of the party’s top leadership, the SABC state broadcaster said. Party leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade left a marathon ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at 10:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) for Zuma’s residence near the Union Buildings in Pretoria to deliver the message in person, the SABC said, citing sources.