JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has filed an appeal against a court ruling that his appointment of a state prosecutor to decide whether to reinstate corruption charges against him was not valid, local media reported on Thursday.
Dec
14
South Africa’s Zuma appeals court ruling on state prosecutor’s appointment: local media
