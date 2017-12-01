SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that a 2015 agreement with Japan over South Korean “comfort women” was seriously flawed after Japan said any attempt to revise it could damage relations.
Dec
28
South Korea says ‘comfort women’ deal flawed, but Japan insists on no change
